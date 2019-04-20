Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer

This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site. And, it's super easy. All you need is a cake mix, some fresh berries or canned pie filling, a few pats of butter, some foil, and a way to heat it.

Replacing a rear windshield wiper on your car

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us how to replace the motor assembly for a rear windshield wiper on a vehicle.  While not every vehicle is the same, the process will be similar for a lot of them.  The best way to see the exact process for your vehicle is to search online for a video that is specific to your vehicle’s make and model.

Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades
Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us some of her tricks for detailing the interior of a vehicle. If you watched the Jill of All Trades about indoor cleaning tips, you'll remember the 4" paintbrush.  Jill brings it out again to clean the dashboard.

Change your Car Cabin Filter with Jill of All Trades
This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars.  Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year and replaced, probably, at least once a year.  