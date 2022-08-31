Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:13PM
How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1

PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1, ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Circle K Fuel Day is set to take place at over 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Arizona.

The deal is only happening at locations selling Circle K-branded fuel between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Officials say that any customer waiting in line for gas before 7 p.m. will get the discount.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Arizona is $4 a gallon. Meanwhile, the national average stands at $3.84 a gallon.

Find your nearest participating location here: https://www.circlek.com/fuel-day

