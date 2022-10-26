How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts

When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes.

The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman - who is running for US Senate, and Metro Detroit healthcare worker Donulaé Knuckles.

"I had the right side facial weakness," Knuckles said. "I couldn't even see, talk, and cognitively, I couldn't even complete a word search.

"I actually had a stroke at the age of 39. My stroke wasn't due to uncontrolled hypertension or diabetes."

Donulaé says a heart defect from birth caused her stroke in 2014. She's now a survivor who hopes her story can help others.

"I would not want anyone to have a stroke when they can recognize their risk factors and do something about it before an incident occurs," she said.

Donulaé works with the Detroit Stroke Coalition, which is teaming up with Wayne Health and other organizations, to offer free health screenings on World Stroke Day, Oct. 29th.

Muslim Family Services will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hamtramck.

FOX 2 spoke with Wayne Health Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr. Phillip Levy.

"We picked this location because it's at the juncture of Hamtramck and Detroit," he said. "There's risks on both sides of that border. We want to get as many people as possible.

"The most important thing is get your numbers measured. check your blood pressure. if it's elevated, get treated. you can do the things you need to do, but a lot of people will end up needing medication."

Crews from the Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be in the community offering screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes and other risk factors which could lead to stroke.

Levy suggests people try to stop smoking and commit to a low-salt diet.

Stroke survivor Donulaé Knuckles says self-care helps too.

"Self-care is not selfish, it's necessary," she said. "And we want to give our best self to the community. Sometimes, we as women healthcare workers, just period, we want to give to others, but who is filling up our cups? We can't pour from an empty cup, give from an empty cup."

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12500 MItchell Street in Detroit.