How to watch FOX 2 while World Cup games broadcast on TV

The Brief Just because FOX 2 is carrying the complete slate of FIFA World Cup coverage does not mean you can't still watch your local news and weather broadcast. FOX 2 will continue streaming its news as regularly scheduled on the mobile app, smart TV app, and elsewhere.



The World Cup is in full swing this summer across North America, and that means plenty of soccer to be seen over the next several weeks.

While games air on FOX 2, you can still watch local news and weather coverage throughout June and July.

During FIFA World Cup coverage, all FOX 2 newscasts will air as traditionally scheduled, including the FOX LOCAL Connected TV App, the FOX LOCAL mobile app, as well as on FOX2Detroit.com and our YouTube page, which streams 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A full breakdown of where to find those services can be found on the apps page here.

Where to watch FOX 2

FOX LOCAL is available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download .

The FOX LOCAL app is available for download on your smart TV as well. You can get all of the station's content for on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.