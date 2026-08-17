Lions vs Commanders: How to stream preseason week 2

The Brief The Lions play the second game of preseason at Ford Field against the Commanders Saturday. Last week the Lions fell short against the Bengals in the first on-field competition of 2026. Several players flashed in the first game, and the competition for starting spots and roster spots, is heating up.



The Detroit Lions make their 2026 Ford Field debut in week two of the preseason this Saturday.

Last week the Lions lost to the Bengals in Cincinatti, but as camp rolls on, the internal competition for roster spots and playing time heats up.

Lions vs Commanders

What they're saying:

NFL teams have to cut down training camp rosters from 90 players down to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Aug. 30.

Coach Dan Campbell said time is of the essence for those fighting for positions – whether a starting spot or simply to make the team.

"We don't have time to waste and we can't wait for anybody," he said. "We're out to get this job done and we we can't mess around. We're not messing around.

"So we have to be able to trust you. You got to be dependable. You got to be coachable, and you have got to be a competitor, man."

How to watch the Lions

Big picture view:

This Saturday the Lions open Ford Field against the Washington Commanders.

On Saturday FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to postgame and the game in-between.

At 11:30 a.m. watch Home of the Lions Pregame for the latest news out of camp, heading into the preseason home opener.

At 12 noon, kickoff. We'll have all the action as the Lions host the Commanders in Detroit.

After the game, watch Home of the Lions Postgame. Lomas Brown joins us to break down the game.

You'll also hear from Lions Coach Dan Campbell and from some of the players after the game.

Important:

You can watch the game on FOX 2, on your FOX LOCAL app and FOX2Detroit.com, and as long as you're within FOX 2's DMA.

Trouble watching the game? Check your location settings

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Last week for the Lions

The backstory:

The Lions fell to the Bengals last week in a sloppy affair with plenty of penalties and third-down drive-killing plays.

Campbell said after the game that there was plenty to improve on.

"We played really sloppy, particularly on offense," he said. "We shot ourselves in the foot and we were not good on third down. And that was primarily because of drops-slash-penalties. So we got to clean that stuff up.

"We've got to clean that stuff up. It's the first one, we'll learn from this, the guys will get better."

Players to watch

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 13: Keith Abney II #28 of the Detroit Lions celebrates recovering a fumble with teammates during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Ca Expand

Dig deeper:

Despite the defeat, there were some bright spots with some players making a splash. Among them:

Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein: The second-year edge had four tackles and two sacks – including one against Bengals starter Joe Burrow.

Running back Jacob Saylors: The onetime UFL standout with the St. Louis Battlehawks was arguably the team's top offensive weapon last Thursday. Saylors had 83 total yards, including eight carries for 55 on the ground.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller: The first-round pick had a solid showing in his first game action, starting at right tackle – especially given that the Bengals played starters for the first few drives of the game.

Cornerback Keith Abney II: The fifth-round rookie had five total tackles with a solo game-high of four, with a fumble recovery, one catch allowed and one pass deflection.

Big picture view:

The Lions will have one more preseason game after this one, playing at the Colts on Aug. 29.

The NFL regular season kicks off for the Lions on FOX 2 against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ford Field.