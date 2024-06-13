How to watch UEFA Euro 2024

article

UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be an exciting tournament featuring Europe’s top national teams competing across Germany, and you can catch the biggest matches on FOX and FS1. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch, from key dates and match schedules to broadcasting details.

Key dates and tournament structure:

Group Stage: June 14 to June 26

Round of 16: June 29 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Final: July 14

How to Watch the Matches

Group Stage Matches:

Friday, June 14:

Germany vs. Scotland in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday, June 15:

Hungary vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)

Spain vs. Croatia in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Italy vs. Albania in Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 16:

Poland vs. Netherlands in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Slovenia vs. Denmark in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Serbia vs. England in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, June 17:

Romania vs. Ukraine in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)

Belgium vs. Slovakia in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Austria vs. France in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday, June 18:

Turkey vs. Georgia in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Fubo)

Portugal vs. Czech Republic in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wednesday, June 19:

Croatia vs. Albania in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Germany vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Scotland vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Thursday, June 20:

Slovenia vs. Serbia in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Denmark vs. England in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Spain vs. Italy in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Knockout Stage Matches:

Round of 16: Matches from June 29 to July 2 will be aired on FOX and FS1.

Quarterfinals: Matches on July 5 and 6 will be broadcast on FOX and FS1.

Semifinals: July 9 in Munich and July 10 in Dortmund, both at 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Final: July 14 in Berlin, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)