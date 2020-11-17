How2Help - If your local restaurant needs a hand during another pandemic pause, we'll get the word out

This week will begin a monumental challenge for local restaurants after the state ordered indoor dining shut down for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.



But you can help keep the doors open. Rob Wolchek shows us some more great places to support with carry-out.

Wolchek's first stop was Deb's Classic Coney Cafe of Clarkston on Dixie Highway. They are hanging in there, but 2020 has been anything but easy.

"I actually said this is the first time in 15 years I said I wish I did not own a restaurant," said Deb.

On Tuesday she welcomed the last of her in-person diners prior to the coming three-week shutdown imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

During the last shutdown, Deb just closed down. But this time she will be doing carry out. She is hoping her loyal customers and maybe some new ones will stop by for a carryout meal to support her and her staff.

Another independently owned restaurant a bit bigger is Little Daddy's - which got even smaller during the first dining closure.

"There was three of them," said Phyllis. "Our Taylor location, we ended up closing it at the beginning of all this, because you can't keep them all going."

Phyllis is the GM of their Bloomfield Hills location. She says she has gone out of her way to make the place safe. She loves her customers but is concerned about closing the dining room.

"We stayed open the last time," she said. "Barely."

She wants everyone to know that the Bloomfield Hills and Southfield/Farmington locations will remain open and be available for takeout, they will deliver to your car or even your home.

"If you love your restaurant, support it," she said.

If you have a restaurant that will stay open to offer curb service, carry-out or delivery, go to fox2detroit.com/how2help