Howell veteran in need of support after losing leg in motorcycle accident

A United States Marine Corps veteran and father of two is learning how to live life as an amputee after a motorcycle accident in July.

While riding back home from Brighton, Marcus Schulmeister of Howell had his foot crushed when a friend riding with him crashed his motorcycle into him.

"I was slowing down to make a turn, and the guy that was following behind me didn’t notice that, and he was still accelerating. And due to that he crashed into the right side of my motorcycle, which caused us both to crash," Schulmeister said. "The foot was completely crushed. The motorcycle that hit me — the front tire slammed into the right side of my motorcycle, hitting my foot."

Schulmeister said he believes about 8,000 lbs of pressure per square inch hit his foot.

The recovery process has not been easy, but his two sons are keeping him motivated.

"It’s actually, I think, starting to draw out a little bit of maturity with them because now they’re helping me when I’m doing certain things," Schulmeister said. "If I’m sitting down, and I need to get a glass of water or something or whatever it might be, they’re very willing to help me."

His parents, Cheryl Stockel and Frank Schulmeister, created a GoFundMe account to assist with medical costs and ongoing therapy bills. The goal is to raise $100,000.

"I’m just very proud of my son with everything he’s been through," Stockel said. "It’s not been easy, but he’s not the kind of guy that just gives up."

"I know he’s quite resilient. His marine training kept him alive during the accident and I think he’s going to be just fine," his father, Frank Schulmeister added.

With the assistance of his veteran benefits, Schulmeister anticipates receiving his custom walking prosthetic within the next four to six months.

"I’m looking forward to getting in touch with other amputees – whether they’re veterans or not, it does not matter to me," he said. "I’m looking forward to joining other support groups to connect with these people."

If you are able to donate to Schulmeister, click here.