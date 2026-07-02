Hudson's Detroit brings back iconic American flag for country's 250th anniversary

The Brief Hudson's Detroit is adorned in a giant American flag this July. The flag is a throwback to a proud downtown tradition that the former Hudson's building began. The flag spans 141 by 85 feet and will be displayed weather permitting, until July 6.



An iconic symbol of old Detroit returns downtown at Hudson's for America's 250th anniversary.

Big picture view:

This July, Hudson's Detroit is adorned in a giant American flag. The original JL Hudson's building was also draped in the flag beginning in 1923, which long became a tradition.

Photos courtesy of Bedrock

"Bedrock will once again showcase The Flag at Hudson’s, July 2 through July 6, 2026, on the Woodward Avenue façade in honor of Fourth of July and America’s 250th anniversary, weather permitting," said a Bedrock spokesperson.

The flag spans 141 by 85 feet, with each stripe measuring approximately 6.5 feet tall, and each star is five feet wide.

Photos courtesy of Bedrock

The original Hudson's building opened at that site in 1891 but it was demolished in 1923 and replaced with a new structure.

That building which housed the flagship Hudson's store, was imploded in 1998. The new building was completed and opened in 2025.

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Photos courtesy of Bedrock