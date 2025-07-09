Hundreds of McLaren Macomb workers on strike in Mt. Clemens

The Brief Macomb County healthcare workers strike for better staffing and patient care, protesting unfair labor practices at McLaren Hospital. Union demands improved nurse-to-patient ratios; 700 workers have been striking since Monday, highlighting the impact on patient safety. McLaren Hospital implements contingency staffing; claims the union abandoned negotiations; workers vow to continue protesting until demands are met.



A group of healthcare workers in Macomb County won't be putting down their signs or bullhorns anytime soon. They're striking for better working conditions not just for themselves, but for patients too.

Big picture view:

Dozens of nurses and service workers braved the rain on Wednesday to protest against what they say are unfair labor practices at McLaren Hospital.

"We’re all together, in it together, so that feels good. But it’s a lot because we really want to be in there to take care of our patients," VP Terri Dagg-Barr said. "That’s our main objective. The nurses' biggest issue is safe staffing, the nurse-to-patient ratio. We’re trying to get them improved so that we can safely take care of our patients in our community."

Dagg-Barr, with OPEIU Local 40, says close to 700 nurses and service workers have been striking since 7 a.m. Monday, holding signs and calling attention to issues like low and unsafe staffing levels. Nurses say it ultimately hurts patients.

"I saw a lot of patients sit down in the ER for days and days, sometimes weeks on end. No, minimal support from upper management," said first-year nurse Chris Dagg.

By the numbers:

Of the 700 striking, close to 200 are service workers.

Lisa Haase says she's been around for 28 years and has never seen it this bad.

"It’s like if your mother is in here, who’s taking care of her? They keep taking away and taking away and taking away, and they don’t give anything back," Haase said.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to McLaren, and they provided the following statement:

"While we remain committed to reaching a resolution and respect the collective bargaining process, the union’s decision to abandon negotiations in the face of a strong and comprehensive proposal has jeopardized the very things they claim to protect – patient access, job security, and leading wages and benefits. In response, McLaren Macomb implemented contingency staffing plans to maintain operations and provide safe, reliable care."

What's next:

The union says they want to return to work, but only after their demands are met.

This group says it's not about the money; it's about the patients. They'll be out in front of the hospital throughout the week, rain or shine.