Huntington Woods DPW supervisor hit, killed by tree limb during emergency windstorm cleanup

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The Brief Huntington Woods Department of Public Works supervisor Doug Chmiel was hit and killed by a falling tree limb on Friday night. Chmiel was helping to make a path for emergency vehicles when the accident happened. He leaves behind a wife and three children, who are now in need of help.



A Huntington Woods Department of Public Works supervisor died after he was struck by a tree limb as he helped with emergency cleanup efforts following strong winds.

The city said Doug Chmiel was working to clear a path for emergency vehicles on Friday night when he was hit by a fallen limb. Chmiel died at Corewell Hospital in Royal Oak after suffering a brain hemorrhage, according to a GoFundMe page created to help his family.

Chmiel, who was described by family as a veteran and devoted father and husband, leaves behind a wife and three children.

"This is a profound loss for the entire Huntington Woods staff and community. Our employees are the foundation of our organization, and losing a colleague who was dedicated to their work and community is truly heartbreaking," the city said in a statement announcing the accident.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help Chmiel's family pay for his funeral and living expenses following his death.