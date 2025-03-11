Hyperbaric chamber explosion: Nessel charges Oxford Center CEO, three others in boy's death

Four Oxford Center workers have been charged in the fatal hyperbolic chamber explosion that killed a boy on Jan. 31.

Three people are facing second-degree murder charges in 5-year-old Thomas Cooper's death, and a fourth employee was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Those charged with second-degree murder are Tamela Peterson, the CEO and owner of the center, Gary Marken, her management assistant and Jeffrey Mosteller, the center's safety manager. They are also charged with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter - allowing the jury to decide which charge fits the case.

"We intend to demonstrate in court a series of actions undertaken by these defendants that satisfy these charges and tragically led to this child's death," she said. "Should a jury decide the state failed to meet this standard, they will have it at their disposal - the alternative charge of manslaughter."

A fourth Oxford Center worker, Aleta Moffitt, has been charged with embezzlement, involuntary manslaughter and one count of intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider. Moffitt was the operator of the hyperbaric chamber at the time.

"The investigation into this tragedy has revealed how the Oxford Center in Troy and several of its key decision makers held safety among their lowest considerations in their hyperbaric treatment practice," Nessel said.

The backstory:

FOX 2 learned last month that the family paid $8,000 for 40 oxygen therapy sessions for the little boy and they were told that it would help his ADHD and sleep apnea. There is also no proven science backing oxygen therapy for the conditions listed on the Oxford Center's site, so insurance doesn't cover the treatment.

FOX 2 reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Center for comment on the charges, who said they had been cooperating fully and were disappointed in the charges filed.

"The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed. There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers. Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process," the statement read in part.

