I-275/I-94 interchange, Ford Road ramp closures begin soon - Here's the detours

Getting onto I-275 in Wayne County will be a bit more complicated starting next week.

At 6 a.m. Monday, April 24, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to northbound I-275 will close through July. The detour will be eastbound Ford Road to southbound I-275, then to Michigan Avenue to northbound I-275.

In May, major ramp closures on the I-275/I-94 interchange begin.

These closures are so crews can repair bridges and ramps connecting I-275 with I-94, Ford Road, and Michigan Avenue.

Interchange ramp closures:

I-275

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 1, northbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will close through early July.

Detour: Northbound I-275 traffic will continue north to Ecorse Road, then head westbound on Ecorse Road to southbound I-275, then southbound I-275 to eastbound or westbound I-94.

I-94

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 1, eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will close through early July.

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 8, westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will close through early July.

Detour: Eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then to northbound I-275.