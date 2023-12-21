I-275 reopening: All lanes between 5 Mile, Sibley expected to open Friday

After years of road work and detours, the orange barrels are coming down on I-275.

All lanes between 5 Mile and Sibley are expected to open on both sides of the freeway on Friday.

Crews have been removing barrels and barrier walls, as well as installing temporary pavement markings in that area, including all ramps and at the I-94 and I-96/M-14 interchanges.

Most work is completed, though crews will still be out this winter to work on the median and the shoulders.

They'll return in the spring for punch list work, including installing intelligent transportation system (ITS) infrastructure, emergency pull-off removals, epoxy overlays on bridges, restoration work, permanent pavement markings, and more.

The Revive 275 project is expected to be completed by next summer.