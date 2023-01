article

MDOT reports that I-696 is closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

Heading eastbound, the freeway is shut down at Woodward due to a crash.

On the westbound side, the freeway is closed at Bermuda Street near Exit 17 in Royal Oak - due to downed power lines.

