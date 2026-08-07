I-696 construction: Westbound ramp to Southfield Road closes

The Brief The westbound ramp of I-696 to Southfield is no longer open. This adds to the multi-year construction plan of I-696. FOX 2 spoke with some residents who work or live near the chaotic roadwork.



It’s the latest ramp closure in the ongoing construction on I-696. The westbound ramp to Southfield Road is no longer open.

I-696 Roadwork Impact

Big picture view:

People who live and work in the area are now switching up their travel plans. Meanwhile, those who work nearby tell FOX 2 their commutes have gotten a little longer with the ramp closure, but they’re just trying to keep their customers happy, knowing that many of them are frustrated with the seemingly never-ending construction.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with some residents who work or live near the chaotic roadwork.

"It is frustrating, when you’re used to getting home in 30 minutes, and now it’s an hour and a half, two hours," said Mark Smith.

"We got to get the road done. I’d rather them take care of the road than tearing up our cars, so just pack your patience," said Jennifer Knight.

"The construction is extremely inconvenient, the traffic is almost like driving in Atlanta because it’s super slow, all the time," said Christopher Slaughter II.

FOX 2 also spoke with a Metro Detroit business, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, who says they have been affected by the multi-year project.

"They just have to pack their patience and drive carefully and be considerate of the other drivers that’s out here on the road as well that have kids in the car," said employee Latonya Williams.

"Drive safe, and I just want everyone to be careful, it’s just very dangerous, just be patient, you want to just be safe and get home," said Dylan Kamano.

Alternate Routes around I-696 in Metro Detroit

What you can do:

Lots of people trying to find alternate routes on the mile roads and side streets, you can exit I-696 at Woodward in Royal Oak and at the M-10, Lahser, Telegraph exit.

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