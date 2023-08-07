I-75 and M-53 warranty road repair work begins weekend of Aug. 11

article

Warranty work road repairs will be made starting this weekend in Wayne and Macomb counties, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The repairs start Aug. 11 on I-75 and M-53. Repairs on M-53 (Van Dyke) are expected to be done in one weekend, while the I-75 work is are expected to last until Aug. 20.

Wayne County: According to MDOT, starting at 9 a.m. Friday, northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from the US-24 (Telegraph Road) connector to the Rouge River bridge.

Improvements will be pavement repair and high-friction surface treatment applications from North Line Road to the Rouge River Bridge through Wednesday, Aug. 16. After the high-friction surface treatment application, all lanes of northbound I-75 will reopen from North Line Road to the Rouge River Bridge.

The warranty work reduces northbound I-75 from the US-24 connector to North Line Road through Sunday, Aug. 20, and includes closing the eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-75. The double-lane closure is needed for pavement repair on the bridges carrying northbound I-75 over Eureka and North Line roads.

Macomb County: Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, warranty pavement repair will require closing northbound and southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Road) between 37 Mile and Boardman roads in Bruce Township.

The freeway is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Access will be maintained for local traffic between Boardman and 37 Mile roads while through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Taylor and Bruce Township: Weather permitting, MDOT contract crews will be starting warranty work on two projects Friday, Aug. 11.



