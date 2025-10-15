I-94 closed westbound at I-696 for emergency bridge beam demolition Oct. 18-19

The Brief This weekend I-94 westbound will be closed from I-696 to Eight Mile. An emergency bridge beam demolition is scheduled, MDOT said. WB I-94 will reopen after bridge beam demolition by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.



This weekend MDOT is closing westbound I-94 in Macomb County for an emergency bridge beam demolition.

The backstory:

I-94 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (Eight Mile Road) due to a high-load bridge demo Oct. 18-19.

The bridge was hit in a crash earlier this month that damaged the Frazho Road Bridge over I-94. Eastbound and westbound Frazho Road remains closed at I-94.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, westbound I-94 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to safely remove the damaged bridge beam.

The following ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound I-696 to westbound I-94.

12 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Eastbound and westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

10 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

9 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound I-696, southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to reach westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 will reopen after bridge beam demolition by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

MDOT bridge crews will return later this fall to complete additional bridge repairs and reopen eastbound Frazho Road at I-94.

Westbound Frazho Road will remain closed until final repairs can be made in 2026.