Expand / Collapse search

I-94 closed westbound at I-696 for emergency bridge beam demolition Oct. 18-19

By David Komer
Published  October 15, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Macomb County
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • This weekend I-94 westbound will be closed from I-696 to Eight Mile.
    • An emergency bridge beam demolition is scheduled, MDOT said.
    • WB I-94 will reopen after bridge beam demolition by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

FOX 2 - This weekend MDOT is closing westbound I-94 in Macomb County for an emergency bridge beam demolition.

The backstory:

I-94 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (Eight Mile Road) due to a high-load bridge demo Oct. 18-19.

The bridge was hit in a crash earlier this month that damaged the Frazho Road Bridge over I-94.  Eastbound and westbound Frazho Road remains closed at I-94.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, westbound I-94 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to safely remove the damaged bridge beam.

The following ramps will also be closed:

  • Eastbound I-696 to westbound I-94.
  • 12 Mile Road to westbound I-94.
  • Eastbound and westbound 11 Mile Road to westbound I-94.
  • 10 Mile Road to westbound I-94.
  • 9 Mile Road to westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound I-696, southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to reach westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 will reopen after bridge beam demolition by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

MDOT bridge crews will return later this fall to complete additional bridge repairs and reopen eastbound Frazho Road at I-94. 

Westbound Frazho Road will remain closed until final repairs can be made in 2026.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Macomb CountyTraffic