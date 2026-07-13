I-94 eastbound closed at Trumbull due to rollover crash

The Brief A massive traffic backup is taking place early Monday morning on EB I-94 at Trumbull. A crash involving at one vehicle has caused all lanes to be closed down, and was first reported around 3 a.m. by MDOT. It is unclear how seriously injured the driver or any passengers inside, are.



A single-vehicle rollover crash has left all lanes blocked on I-94 at Trumbull early Monday morning.

The backstory:

The crash was first reported at 3 a.m. according to the MDOT X account, formerly Twitter, and investigation and cleanup continues. Watch our live feed in the player above to see coverage from the air by SkyFOX.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near M-10 involving the single-car crash at about 2:40 a.m.

Traffic backups are impacting the I-96 and I-94 interchange, as well.

Image: SkyFOX

When SkyFOX flew over this morning, one sport utility vehicle – severely damaged – was seen.

Screen capture from I-94 MDOT camera.

Alternate Routes:

Drivers can work their way around the traffic mess by using eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and taking it to I-75.

A second option is using Northbound M-10 to eastbound I-94.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as they become available.

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For a real-time traffic map and more, go to to FOX 2's Traffic Page here.