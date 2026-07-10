Baby recovered, Detroit manhunt underway after carjacking on city's east side
(FOX 2) - Detroit police have recovered a 7-month-old baby that was found in a stolen vehicle taken earlier on Friday.
Officers are still searching for the suspect involved in the carjacking, which happened in the area of Chalmers and Glenwood around noon. An update from police is expected later Friday afternoon.
The stolen vehicle was later found on Edmore Drive near 8 Mile and Gratiot Avenue.
A manhunt is now underway in the area of Redmond Street, south of Collingham.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.