Baby recovered, Detroit manhunt underway after carjacking on city's east side

The Brief A manhunt is underway in Detroit after a baby was recovered from a stolen vehicle on the city's east side. The 7-month-old was found unharmed in a vehicle that had been carjacked before noon. The suspect is still missing.



Detroit police have recovered a 7-month-old baby that was found in a stolen vehicle taken earlier on Friday.

Officers are still searching for the suspect involved in the carjacking, which happened in the area of Chalmers and Glenwood around noon. An update from police is expected later Friday afternoon.

The stolen vehicle was later found on Edmore Drive near 8 Mile and Gratiot Avenue.

A manhunt is now underway in the area of Redmond Street, south of Collingham.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.