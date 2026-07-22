3-vehicle crash at I-94 and Warren leaves 1 arrested, 1 injured

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The Brief A three-car crash injured one person and led to the arrest of another this morning. The crash happened on EB I-94 at Warren in Detroit. One person is hospitalized and the circumstances of what caused the crash are still being investigated.



A three-vehicle crash left one person hospitalized early Wednesday morning on I-94.

The backstory:

The crash took place at 1:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound side near Warren.

Michigan State Police arrested one driver, while another was taken to a nearby hospital.

By 5 a.m. the accident scene was cleared and that section of the highway was reopened.

Dig deeper:

The crash could have been worse, as MSP troopers originally thought a baby was inside one for the vehicles – but that early report was false.

"During the initial response, there were concerns that an infant may have been involved," said a post by MSP 2nd District on X. "Troopers quickly confirmed no baby was in any of the vehicles at the time of the crash."

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

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