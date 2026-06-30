I-96 reopens at Beech Daly in Redford from semi truck injury crash

The Brief At least three vehicles including a semi truck were involved in a crash on EB I-96. Michigan State Police say that there are injuries but have not detailed to how serious they are. The freeway was reopened at 5 p.m.



A traffic crash has caused a closure of eastbound I-96 at Beech Daly on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said at 5 p.m. the freeway has been reopened.

"All lanes of eastbound I-96 at Telegraph Road have reopened to traffic," MSP 2nd District said on X. "The involved parties have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The crash had caused a total closure of the eastbound lanes and injuries have been reported, according to Michigan State Police.

"Troopers are currently on scene, and all eastbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Beech Daly Road," said a post on the MSP 2nd District account on X. "Injuries have been reported; however, no additional details regarding the extent of the injuries or what led to the crash are available at this time."

No further information on injuries or what caused the crash has been made available yet.

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