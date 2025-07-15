'I think I just won $1 million': 79-year-old woman wins on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Macomb County woman who decided to buy some lottery tickets because she saw a Kroger employee restocking a kiosk is now several hundred thousand dollars richer.

"I was at Kroger and a worker was stocking the Lottery kiosk with tickets when I walked by, so on my way back by the machine I stopped to buy a few," said the 79-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. "I bought five Smokin’ Hot Million tickets and scratched them when I got home later that day."

After returning home from the Shelby Township Kroger, she realized that one of those five tickets was a big winner.

"When I scratched off the $1 million prize, I sat there and stared at the ticket for a while and then told my husband that I just won big. When he asked how big, I told him: ‘I think I just won $1 million''" she said. "He didn’t believe me until he looked the ticket over himself. After that, we surprised our kids by inviting them over and showing them the ticket. Winning is exciting, overwhelming, and everything in between!"

The woman chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to share with her kids, take a cruise, and pay it forward.