Lions chance of making the playoffs take a hit with Rams loss - but a path remains

The Lions loss to the Rams haven't slammed the door on their playoff chances - but there is no margin for error.

Currently the Lions have a 41 percent playoff probability according to NFL.com's Next Gen Stats as the current eighth seed. While it means Detroit is on the outside looking in, the good news is at 8-6 it is on the first team on the bubble with only seven making the postseason.

The Lions at 8-6 are third in the NFC North with three games left to play - home against the Steelers this Sunday. The Lions then go on the road at the Vikings and at the Bears in the regular season finale.

"We don't control our own destiny, but we have to win those three," said Dan Campbell after the Rams loss.

This week the top two NFC North teams face-off with the Packers playing at the Bears at 8:25 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

Over at ESPN the Lions have been given a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs with a seven percent chance to win the division.

The Athletic's playoff simulator gives the Lions just a 25 percent chance to make the playoffs.

In addition to winning out, the Lions would need the Bears to lose to either the Packers or 49ers.

Campbell was asked about his confidence his team can run the table and make the playoffs.

"The guys on this team I believe in the guys on this team, the character of the players on this team, the captains and the core of it. We needed to play a close to perfect game. We made too many errors against that team (Rams) we didn't play perfect enough.

"I know we can do it, these players know they can do it. You go back to work. I don't believe for one second anybody has lost confidence."