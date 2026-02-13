ICE detention facility confirmed to be coming to Romulus, says state lawmaker

The Brief The building, located near the Detroit Metro Airport on Cogswell Street, will become a detention center used by ICE. State Senator Camilleri said the warehouse, which is roughly 300,000 square feet.



A building in Romulus rumored to be a future ICE detention facility has now been confirmed to be the case, according to a Michigan state senator.

What they're saying:

The building, located near the Detroit Metro Airport on Cogswell Street, will become a detention center used by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, says State Senator Darrin Camilleri.

Camilleri said the warehouse, which is roughly 300,000 square feet, is part of the federal government's push to expand ICE activity and expedite deportations. This push would allow for the detainment of tens of thousands of people across the U.S.

Photos taken on Friday Feb. 13 of the rumored ICE facility

The backstory:

Earlier in February, the facility being a detention center was merely a rumor, with Bloomberg reporting the Federal Government was eyeing warehouse centers in the Romulus area for a 500-bed facility.

People in response expressed concerns, reaching Metro Detroit leaders who wanted to look into the reports.

Pictures of the building taken on Friday revealed DHS paperwork on the doors of the building.

Dig deeper:

Camilleri released a statement which read:

"Let's call this ICE facility what it really is - an ill-constructed jail that would enable ICE to further terrorize our immigrant communities across Southeast Michigan. It's critical that at this moment we stand united and send a clear message to this administration; this detention center is not welcome in Romulus or anywhere across our state.

I've been working with local, state, and federal leaders since reporting on this first began, and we will be using every tool available to keep this facility from coming into our neighborhoods; Make no mistake, ICE is not creating this detention center to keep our communities safe. This facility will undermine the work of our local law enforcement, ship in masked agents, and foment chaos throughout our region."

"For the last year, we've read report after report detailing the awful conditions that those held in ICE custody are subjected to everyday. We find ourselves at this crossroads where we must decide if we'll permit the inhumane immigration policies of Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, or stand up and prevent the chaos that has already impacted the lives of so many across our state and our nation.

We cannot allow what happened in Minnesota to replay on our streets. "

What's next:

On Monday night on FOX 2, State Senator Camilleri and Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight will join Roop Raj for an exclusive conversation about the planned detention facility and their strong opposition to it.

You can watch on FOX 2 or FOX Local on Monday at 7:30 p.m. or 11:30 p.m.