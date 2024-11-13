'I'm going to fall over!' Oakland County man wins $6 million in Michigan Lottery scratch-off

article

A man who occasionally buys Michigan Lottery scratch-off tickets said he thought he was going to fall over when he discovered that his recent purchase was a $6 million winner.

The 36-year-old man scratched off the ticket after buying the $300,000,000 Extraordinaire ticket at a BP gas station at 29434 Orchard Lake Rd. in Farmington Hills.

"I play scratch-off tickets here and there," said the player. "When I bought this ticket, I scratched the barcode and scanned it before leaving the store. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I finished scratching it off when I got home."

That's when he realized what the prize was.

"When I saw it was a $6 million winning ticket, I kept saying: ‘I’m going to fall over!’ Winning this amount of money is such a blessing," he said.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a house and start a business.