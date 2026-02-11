Southfield property rented out to support ICE functions, city says

The Brief The city of Southfield says one of its properties has been leased by the federal government to help with immigration enforcement. Office space at the Oakland Towne Square was rented "to support administrative and legal functions" associated with ICE. Southfield says ICE officers would not be operating out of the location.



The city of Southfield says it's aware that one of its properties is being leased by the federal government for purposes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The city released a statement on Wednesday after the U.S. General Services Administration "executed a lease" for an office at a building complex between two Metro Detroit highways.

What we know:

The space in question is Oakland Towne Square, located off of Northwestern Highway, near I-696 and the Lodge Freeway.

According to a statement from the city, the GSA's lease for office space is "to support administrative and legal functions associated" with ICE.

The city added that because the commercial property is zoned for general office use, it has no say in how a private company decides who can rent out the space when the proposed use falls within existing zoning rules.

Southfield said it was told ICE enforcement officers would not be operating out of the location.

"Based on information provided to the City, the leased space is intended for administrative and legal operations."

What we don't know:

No further details about what the government would be doing out of the building were provided.

Any additional verified information would be disseminated to the public as it's made available, the city said.

Zoom out:

Concerns about ICE operations in Michigan have grown in recent weeks amid clashes with immigration agents in Minnesota.

Rumors about a detention center being built in Southeast Michigan were addressed by lawmakers last week after reports that one facility had been proposed in Romulus.

Currently, there is no verified information that an ICE facility is coming to the community, the mayor of the Wayne County city said.

