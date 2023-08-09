Inkster police seeking parents of young boy found unattended Wednesday

article

Inkster police are hoping to find the parents of a young boy who was found playing unattended Wednesday morning.

Police said that around 9 a.m. a resident called and said there was a child in their yard with no clothes on. He's since been recovered by police.

However, parents haven't had any luck finding the parents.

They're currently canvassing the area and asking anyone who may recognize the child to give them a call.

If anyone knows, they're asked to call police at (313) 563-9850.