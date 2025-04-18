Inkster resident faces eviction on Easter after confrontation with apartment owners

The Brief An Inkster woman is suing her landlords after being evicted after confronting them. Dasalla Scott, who has lived in Parkside Estates for 20 years, says she got a flyer on a property walk, that she left a note for them to call her. Hearing nothing, while at a funeral, she had to leave after receiving alarm notifications, thinking her home was broken into.



It was a rough week for one Inkster resident who, in the span of days, attended a funeral and faced eviction from her home, which happened to fall on Easter Sunday.

What they're saying:

Dasalla Scott, who has lived in Parkside Estates for 20 years, says it all started with a cheerful-looking flyer. The Inkster Housing Commission Property Walk says in the text that they want to meet residents and their families and to ensure somebody 18 or older is present. If no one is home, Inkster Housing said they will still enter the residence.

"The bailiffs will be coming out, putting my stuff out on Easter Sunday, a Holy Week. But Lord, they don’t know what they do," she said.

Scott was at her father’s funeral and left a note on the door.

"I never said they couldn’t come in, just give me a courtesy call, so I could turn my alarm off," she said.

At the funeral, the alarms were triggered, and her phone kept getting security alerts. Scott says she called the housing commission without an answer. She says she left the funeral, worried someone was breaking into her home.

"So I didn’t see them closing my father’s casket, I missed out on the grave site ceremony, and I missed out on the family dinner. I can never get that time back," she said.

But when she discovered housing and the police had entered her home, she demanded answers.

In the fallout of that confrontation, Scott says the housing commission called the police and made a report. She says she was later served a restraining order for intimidation.

"Any staff member feeling threatened by a tenant, it’s an automatic eviction, it skips the due process, no court, no nothing, just get out," she said.

What's next:

Now Scott is working with Spectrum Legal Services and plans to file a $5 million lawsuit against the housing commission and Inkster PD.

FOX 2 did reach out to the housing commission for comment, but it’s closed for the holidays. Scott says if she is evicted, it’ll happen by Sunday.