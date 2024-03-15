article

Best Buy has issued a recall for a popular brand of air fryer, citing the possibility that they may injure consumers.

The recall covers multiple models of the Insignia Digital Air Fryer and the Insignia Air Fryer Oven. According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, nearly 190,000 units were sold in the U.S. and almost 100,000 sold in Canada between November 2021 and November 2023.

The CPSC says the fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. The air fryer ovens can also overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

There have been 24 reports of such incidents, including six reports of the fryers catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens," the CPSC warned.

A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number.

The specific air fryer models in the recall are:

NS-AF34D2

NS-AF5DSS2

NS-AF5MSS2

NS-AF8DBD2

NS-AF10DBK2

NS-AF10DSS2

How to get a refund

Owners of the recalled fryers can receive a refund or Best Buy store credit, but are instructed not to return the products to Best Buy stores.

Instead, consumers should fill out a form on this website and must include photographic proof that they have cut the cord of their fryer so it cannot be used.

LINK: To see how to find your model number and file for a refund, visit this website: www.recallrtr.com/airfryer