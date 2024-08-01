The invasive pest that feeds on Michigan's native hemlock trees has been found in a ninth Michigan county, further threatening the state's forests.

The latest infestation of hemlock woolly adelgid was found in Leelanau County in northern Michigan. It was already confirmed in nearby Antrim County as well as in Southeast Michigan and other spots around the state.

It's unclear how far the pest has spread in the newly-discovered outbreak and officials are currently surveying the surrounding area.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received reports of the invasive bug following a report through the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network.

Michigan has around 170 million hemlock trees, representing a significant part of the state's forestry.

Hemlock woolly adelgid are small bugs that attach themselves to the branches of hemlock trees and siphon sap. Overtime, the process can kill trees by thinning canopies and reducing growth. Without treatment, hemlock trees can die within four years.

"Situations like this highlight the crucial role public awareness plays in our fight against invasive species," said Molly Mott, MDARD's who works as the manager of the plant health section.

An infestation takes on the appearance of white egg sacs on the underside of branches.