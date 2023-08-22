Investigation into abducted twin newborns returned safe continues, suspect in custody

article

Questions continue to swirl one day after two newborn twins were taken from a Livonia motel, sparking an early morning Amber Alert.

The 14-day-old twins were recovered in Detroit after they were taken from a hotel in Livonia where their family was living. As of Tuesday, one female suspect is now in custody.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, an Amber Alert went off for two twins who had been taken from their home in a Black Jeep. The twins, Montana and Matthew Bridges, were living with their mom and dad in a Livonia hotel.

The family was staying at the hotel because their west side Detroit home had been broken into.

According to McDonald, the Jeep the twins were taken in was also spotted at the break-in.

"As far as I know, my daughter and her family was at a hotel staying because their home had gotten broken into," the boys' grandmother Lolita Vann said."A lady reached out to my daughter via Facebook saying that she could help my daughter with diapers; she needed a place to stay, different types of resources because she was a new mom."

