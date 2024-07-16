article

The National Park Service is rolling out new rules for storage following reports that wolves on Isle Royale are accessing garbage and human food at some campgrounds.

Wolves have been encroaching on sites on the east side of the island, leading to new food storage guidelines first announced over the weekend.

Campgrounds under the new guidelines include Rock Harbor, Three Mile, Lane Cove, Daisy Farm, Moskey Basin, Duncan Bay, Duncan Narrows, and Merritt Lane.

Dozens of wolves were re-introduced to the island three years ago as a means of helping the population, which had diminished over time. Since then, their numbers have stabilized, while the moose population has fallen.

But with dozens of more wolves, the likelihood of interactions between them and humans is now higher. According to Isle Royale's park rangers, they have begun checking out campgrounds for potential sources of food.

Officials are now using electric fencing around dumpsters. When they're full, they are removed promptly, while individual trash cans are being replaced with dumpsters and eventually, bear-proof style trash cans.

As a result, new guidelines for storing food are now in effect. They include: