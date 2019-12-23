It is possible to make the best brownies ever – and they’re vegan

This holiday season, forget the dairy and eggs, you CAN make the best brownies that are vegan-friendly. And they taste great too.

Cooking with Que stopped by FOX 2 on Monday to show us that you cannot and should not be afraid of the word vegan, especially with brownies.

The key, she said, is to pay close attention to the ingredients that are IN your ingredients. Read the labels and make sure you get everything that's on this list exactly. Then you can make the Dunkin Peppermint Mocha Latte Brownies that are, as she says, the best brownie recipe ever.

Check out more of her tips in the video above and get the recipe and instructions on her site here.