All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed at Dix Highway in Lincoln Park due to a semi-truck crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 12:30 p.m. As of 1 p.m., a jack-knifed semi was still blocking all southbound lanes.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if people were injured.

