The Brief Vice President JD Vance is in Michigan for a MAGA Inc.-hosted event in Metro Detroit. Vance will be joined by Mike Rogers, Lisa McClain, John James, and other Republicans in Sterling Heights on Monday. The 2026 Midterms are just over two months away.



Vice President JD Vance is in Michigan for a MAGA-hosted event in Metro Detroit where he'll appear alongside several high-profile Republicans.

Among those in attendance is Mike Rogers, the Republican running for U.S. Senate in a highly-contested race for Michigan's open seat. Others in attendance include Congressional representatives, midterm candidates, cabinet secretaries, and state representatives.

FOX 2 will stream the event in the liveplayer above.

JD Vance in Michigan

The U.S. Vice President is in Michigan for a MAGA Inc.-hosted event in Metro Detroit.

JD Vance will speak in Sterling Heights, along with several other Republican officials.

Big picture view:

Vance is among the guests at the event. Also speaking are Mike Bouchard Jr., Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers, and John James, the Republican nominee for governor.

Also in attendance are 9th Congressional District Rep. Lisa McClain, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall, and transportation Sec. Sean Duffy.

The coalescence of Republican officials marks the first time Vance will be in Michigan speaking alongside the other statewide candidates for office.

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When will Republicans speak?

Timeline:

Officials are expected to address supporters in the early afternoon on Aug. 31.

Where will JD Vance, Mike Rogers speak?

Officials are expected to speak at a facility in Sterling Heights.

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What they're saying:

Michigan Democrats released a statement in response to the visit from Vance and others:

"Michigan is being hit harder by Trump’s tariffs than any other state, yet Mike Rogers, John James, and Michael Bouchard Junior are choosing to stand by Trump and Vance without saying a word. These Republicans have made their choice: they’re rubber-stamping Trump’s toxic agenda, including his reckless war in Iran, his healthcare cuts, and his latest trade war with Canada, no matter the cost to Michigan families."

Republican National Committee Spokesman Hunter Lovell also issued a statement:

"President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are leading the charge to elect a powerhouse Republican ticket in Michigan. The Republican candidates are battle-tested conservative leaders who will put Michigan families, workers, and communities first and clean up the mess left by more than a quarter century of Democrat control."

Abdul El-Sayed slams Rogers

Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan's Democratic nominee for U.S., slammed Rogers during a press conference at a UAW facility in Warren.

New Michigan polling

In the newest survey of Michigan voters, both Democrats Benson and Sayed had slim leads over James and Rogers, in their respective races.

The EPIC MRA poll of 600 likely voters found Benson leading James 45-41% in the race for governor, with 14% undecided or refusing to say.

In the U.S. Senate race, El-Sayed leads Rogers 47-43% with 10% of others undecided or refusing to say.

The national survey also looked at voters' attitudes about the country's economy, finding almost two-thirds of voters saying it had worsened. Those results mimicked views of Donald Trump.

Sixty-seven percent of voters gave the president a negative rating, while 30% rated his presidency as positive.

Michigan's 2026 Midterms

Local perspective:

The visit to all-important Michigan comes with just over two months left before the 2026 Midterm elections.

The state is in the spotlight for several reasons, including an open seat in the governor's office, the balance of power in the U.S. House at play, and a highly-sought after U.S. Senate seat.

There are no incumbents on the ballot in the statewide races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and the U.S. Senate.

Like other states in the Midwest, Michigan's status as a bellwether and its flip-flopping for both Republicans and Democrats in the past 10 years has intensified the focus on how its residents vote.

While national narratives like socialist-leaning candidates are playing out in the race between Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed and state Attorney General, Michigan voters also have the opportunity to elect new officials to lead the state following eight years of control by Democrats Gretchen Whitmer, Jocelyn Benson and Dana Nessel.