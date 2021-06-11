Customer shoots Georgia McDonald's employee during drive-thru argument, police say

article

Jefferson police have arrested a man who investigators said spat at a McDonald's employee and then shot another during an argument at the fast-food chain.

Devonte Watts, 26, of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Jefferson Police Department told FOX 5 the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's located on the 4800 block of US Highway 129 North.

According to investigators, the suspect drove up to the drive-through and got into an argument with an employee at the pick-up window over his order.

During the disagreement, police said the customer spit on the employee through the window, causing the employee to come out to confront the man.

As the argument escalated, investigators said the customer fired a shot as he drove away, hitting another employee who had come out to defuse the situation.

The employee was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

