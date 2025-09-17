Jimmy Fallon visits Dearborn's Miller's Bar and Grill

The Brief Jimmy Fallon took Detroit by storm this weekend. Before Jimmy Fallon took the stage at the Detroit Opera House, he dined in Dearborn at Miller's Bar and Grill. Miller's is no stranger to fame—presidents and celebrities have eaten there.



Jimmy Fallon took Detroit by storm this weekend, catching a Lions game and grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant that's been around for almost a century.

Known for his late-night laughs, Jimmy Fallon made the most of his time at Miller’s Bar on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, snapping a few pictures. While there on Saturday, he ordered a cheeseburger melt—a burger served on sliced bread instead of buns—and shared on social media that it was the best burger he's ever had.

FOX 2 spoke with staff who said when they received the phone call on Saturday afternoon, the caller mentioned he’d stop by in 30 minutes. Thirty minutes came and went, so they waited and waited. Then he walked through the door, a moment they say they'll never forget.

"Oh my gosh, it was so exciting," said owner Allie Malled. "I just, jaw on the floor. Could not believe it. Biggest smile on my face. And just says, 'Welcome to Miller's,' ya know," said server Dakota DeSantis. "He was exactly how you’d imagine him to be in person. He was awesome. He just came in and exuded this positivity and warm, welcoming personality to everyone. It was awesome."

"He was absolutely friendly. He was so down to earth. I mean, he was FaceTiming with the customers. Everybody felt so comfortable because that's his nature. He just makes you feel so welcome when you’re in his presence."

Miller's is no stranger to fame—presidents and celebrities have eaten there, but none quite like Jimmy Fallon.