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Jobbie Nooner 2026 returns to Lake St. Clair this June

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Michigan
Published June 26, 2026 9:43 AM EDT
Published June 26, 2026 9:43 AM EDT

The Brief

    • One of Michigan's more unorthodox traditions returns on Friday when the biannual Jobbie Nooner resumes.
    • Thousands of boaters make the trek out to Lake St. Clair's Gull Island for an afternoon of partying.

(FOX 2) - One of Michigan's best traditions — and certainly a party with one of the stranger names — is set to kick off today when thousands of boaters make the trek out onto Lake St. Clair.

Known for its tomfoolery and partying, Michigan's "Mardi Gras on Water" has been going on for years.

Workers take the day off from work and enjoy their afternoon on Gull Island twice a year: one in June and another in September.

The fun takes place near Harsens Island.

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Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition
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Jobbie Nooner in southeast Michigan: a truly unique Metro Detroit tradition

The Midwest's second biggest boat party is back on Lake St. Clair in Metro Detroit as Jobbie Nooner returns! 

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