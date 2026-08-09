Two killed, one grazed in Southfield restaurant shooting overnight

The Brief An overnight shooting at a Southfield restaurant left two dead, one injured. Police say they were called to a shooting at Hidden Gems on Nine Mile Road at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said there is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.



Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southfield restaurant in the early morning hours of Sunday.

What they're saying:

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Southfield police say they were called to a shooting at Hidden Gems on Nine Mile Road. When they arrived, police found a man who was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Two other victims from the shooting took themselves to the hospital. One of them would later die from his injuries.

The third victim suffered a graze wound and was later released from the hospital.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Police said there is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

Southfield police say anyone with information is asked to contact them at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.