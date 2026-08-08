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Woman in Detroit allegedly points gun at children, police on scene

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 8, 2026 9:46 PM EDT
Published August 8, 2026 9:46 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A woman who allegedly pointed a gun at children in Detroit has barricaded herself in a house Saturday night.
    • Police are on the scene.
    • It is unknown at this time if there are more people in the home.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A barricaded gunman in a Detroit neighborhood has police on the scene Saturday evening, for allegedly pointing a gun at children.

What we know:

FOX 2 learned from police that a woman at a home in the 19700 block of Ashbury Park allegedly pointed her gun at children at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Police are on the scene and residents in the area have been told to shelter in place.

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What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt or if there are more people in the home at this time.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

The Source: FOX 2's Camille Amiri is on the scene learning more about the barricaded gunman situation.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit