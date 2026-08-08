Woman in Detroit allegedly points gun at children, police on scene

The Brief A woman who allegedly pointed a gun at children in Detroit has barricaded herself in a house Saturday night. Police are on the scene. It is unknown at this time if there are more people in the home.



A barricaded gunman in a Detroit neighborhood has police on the scene Saturday evening, for allegedly pointing a gun at children.

What we know:

FOX 2 learned from police that a woman at a home in the 19700 block of Ashbury Park allegedly pointed her gun at children at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are on the scene and residents in the area have been told to shelter in place.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt or if there are more people in the home at this time.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.