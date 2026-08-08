Woman in Detroit allegedly points gun at children, police on scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A barricaded gunman in a Detroit neighborhood has police on the scene Saturday evening, for allegedly pointing a gun at children.
What we know:
FOX 2 learned from police that a woman at a home in the 19700 block of Ashbury Park allegedly pointed her gun at children at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police are on the scene and residents in the area have been told to shelter in place.
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What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt or if there are more people in the home at this time.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2's Camille Amiri is on the scene learning more about the barricaded gunman situation.