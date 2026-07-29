Speeding driver in Troy construction zone arrested for gun

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The Brief A driver was pulled over for speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in a construction zone. The stop, which took place on I-75, revealed a gun in the vehicle. The owner, who did not have a CPL, was arrested.



A speeding driver found himself arrested by Michigan State Police led to a gun being discovered in his vehicle.

The backstory:

A Sterling Heights man was stopped on northbound I-75 near Crooks for driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a construction zone on Tuesday.

The Metro North Post trooper spotted a pistol inside the vehicle.

"Further investigation revealed the male driver from Sterling Heights was in possession of the firearm without a CPL and was subsequently arrested for carrying a concealed weapon," said a post by MSP Second District on X.

The firearm was seized, and the case will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Michigan State Police reminds drivers that construction zones – where traffic fines are doubled – are meant to protect both roadway workers and motorists.

"Every traffic stop has the potential to uncover more than the initial violation, and proactive enforcement like this helps keep our roadways safe while removing illegally possessed firearms from our communities," said the post.