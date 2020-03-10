Joe Biden Detroit rally urges 'get out the vote' on eve of Michigan primary

Joe Biden took the stage Monday, bolstered by Democratic heavyweights like Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were at Detroit Renaissance High School.

The last time the three were all in Detroit, they were at each other's throats at a debate last year. Tonight former rivals Booker and Harris both echoed the message that Biden is the only one who can beat Donald Trump.

"He is the best one to heal the soul of America," said Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey). "He is the best one to bring dignity back to that office. He is the best one to stand up for all of us in America. That person's name is Joe Biden."

"When you put the kind of fight and work that you have always put into investing in the future of America, we will elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States," Harris said.

"Now at this moment there is so much fear in the country," Biden said. "When we have a circumstance where American leadership is called into question, we need honest, trusted, truthful, reassuring leadership. That's what - if I am given the honor of being president - I promise I will provide to the nation and the world."

Biden's rally was stopped with protesters, first holding NAFTA banners up, while the second group appeared to be backers of the Green New Deal.

The polls open Tuesday.