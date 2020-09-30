Expand / Collapse search

Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Grand Rapids Friday

2020 Election
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks before the launch of a train campaign tour at Cleveland Amtrak Station September 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

FOX 2 - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is coming back to Michigan.

With the state deemed a prime battleground in the race to Nov. 3, the former vice-president will be returning in just under a month from his last visit. Biden was in Warren on Sept. 9. No details are available yet about the venue or expected time of the event. 

Biden made whistle-stop campaign events Wednesday across Ohio and Pennsylvania following last night's debate with President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month Biden spoke outside a United Auto Workers regional office, promising to rewrite tax codes to penalize U.S. companies that send manufacturing overseas.