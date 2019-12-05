Joe Hibbert of Palate prepares spicy squash stew

Serves 6-8

Yields about 10 cups

Total time: 45 Minutes

2 oz. Milford Spice Company Sweet Heat Honey Chipotle Seasoning

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onion

6 Garlic cloves

1 teaspoon salt

1 butternut squash (5 cups)

1 small jalapeno or other chile, minced (seeds removed for milder hot)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cumin

3 ½ cups vegetable stocks

2 cups canned tomato (15 ounce can)

2 cups chopped red bell peppers

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (10 oz package frozen)

Salt and ground pepper to taste

Sour cream and shredded cheese to top



Place the oil, onions, garlic and salt in a nonreactive soup pot. Cover and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring often, until the onions are translucent.

Meanwhile, halve and peel the squash, scoop out and discard the seeds. Dice into ½ inch cubes (SEE NOTE). Add the squash, jalapeno, cinnamon, cumin and water to soup pot and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bell peppers and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until all of the vegetables are tender. Stir in the corn and return to simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve each bowl topped with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkled with grated cheese.

NOTE: If cubed squash is 5 cups or more, you may need an additional ½-3/4 cup water. You can also substitute packaged, raw, peeled and cubed squash. The pieces may need to be cut in half to make ½ inch cubes.