John James refuses to concede defeat against Senator Gary Peters 

Republican challenger John James is refusing to accept defeat to Gary Peters in the race for Michigan's Senate seat, despite the race being called by multiple outlets.

James issued a statement Thursday afternoon, almost 24 hours after the race for Senate was called by the Associated Press, saying that he has concerns about cheating.

"While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat," James said in a statement.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Peters spoke about winning the nomination, which was called Wednesday evening.

What cheating he's referring to is not known, however, James jumped out to a big lead on election night only to see it evaporate as absentee ballots were tabulated. An advisor to James, Stu Sandler, said the campaign is "keeping their options open" regarding possible litigation.

"When we heard that there were 5.2 million votes and John James won, we accepted the victory. At that point, additional votes got added, there was a lack of integrity and that's when we started to realize there was a lack of a challenge to the process. Then we heard about 35,000 votes that came in through a pallet. These all are the irregularities that added up through the day," Sandler said.

James said on Thursday that when the process is complete and the votes are verified he would accept the results.

"When this process is complete, I will of course accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner," he said.

He ended his statement that says if anyone is objecting to his statement they "likely have something to hide."

With 100% of the vote in, Peters has been declared the winner by a little more than 1.5 points.



