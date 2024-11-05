John James vs. Carl Marlinga: Preview of race for Michigan's 10th District

In what could be the closest race for a House seat in Michigan, the campaign for the 10th District features a rematch from two years ago with incumbent Republican John James facing off against Democrat challenger Carl Marlinga.

James ran for U.S. Senate twice before running for Congress. He beat out Marlinga by half a point in what became the third-closest race for a House seat in 2022. After serving in the U.S. Army, James worked in supply chain management for a firm based in Detroit.

The Republican spoke at the Republican National Convention in the summer, painting a picture that "the world is on fire" after Biden was elected president, with open borders leading to surges in illegal immigration and sky-high inflation pushing Americans further into debt.

Marlinga served as the Macomb County Prosecutor for five terms, as well as a judge in the circuit court before running for office. He has told the media his desire to run has roots in protecting democracy. He specifically identified the riot on Jan. 6 as a reason for wanting to serve in the U.S. House in 2025.

The race has been rated as "Lean Republican," although it has also been targeted by Democratic groups as a seat that could be flipped.



