John R road work: Resurfacing to close lanes in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stretch of John R in Madison Heights will be resurfaced soon, leading to lane closures through the fall.
During the project, only one lane will be open in each direction.
Timeline:
The work will be done in two phases, with the stretch between Dartmouth and Irving scheduled to be done before the project shifts north to John R between Irving and 14 Mile.
The Dartmouth to Irving project will begin May 7 and wrap up in late July. Then, the project from Irving to 14 Mile will begin. That is expected to be completed after the fall.