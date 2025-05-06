John R road work: Resurfacing to close lanes in Madison Heights

article

A stretch of John R in Madison Heights will be resurfaced soon, leading to lane closures through the fall.

During the project, only one lane will be open in each direction.

Timeline:

The work will be done in two phases, with the stretch between Dartmouth and Irving scheduled to be done before the project shifts north to John R between Irving and 14 Mile.

The Dartmouth to Irving project will begin May 7 and wrap up in late July. Then, the project from Irving to 14 Mile will begin. That is expected to be completed after the fall.