Person in wheelchair hit by car in Madison Heights
Parts of Dequindre Road are currently shut down after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a car this morning.
YMCA running programs help kids build character
In an age of cyber bullying, teaching young boys and girls to empower themselves and each other is important.
New York man sentenced for running human trafficking ring in metro Detroit
A New York man who ran a human trafficking ring in Oakland and Macomb counties is going to prison.
Plating shop ordered to shut down in Madison Heights
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the company was given several chances to comply but refused to change.
Madison Heights police officer injured in car accident
The officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, but he's expected to be okay.
Pet Beastro's RawFest Aug 25-27
Dr. Jill Tack, owner of The Pet Beastro, joins us on Live at Eleven to tell us more about the raw diet for our pets.
Amber Alert called off, teen with autism found safe in Madison Heights
He was found in a shopping plaza about a mile away from the Meijer where he wandered off.