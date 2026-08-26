John Skelton prelim day three: What we know 15 years after sons’ disappearance

A preliminary hearing for John Skelton, the father of three young boys who disappeared in Morenci, Mich. around Thanksgiving in 2010, continues this morning for the third day.

The backstory:

The brothers disappeared in Morenci, a small town near the Ohio border about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

The resolved case has unsettled the tight-knit community for more than 15 years.

Here’s what to know about the case:

Missing Skelton brothers

Big picture view:

John Skelton’s three sons disappeared while with their father during Thanksgiving in 2010. The boys’ ages at the time were:

Andrew, 9

Alexander, 7

Tanner, 5

John Skelton prelim day 2 recap

Wild Claims Made:

Testimony concluded Tuesday with video from 2011 of law enforcement and an FBI investigator interviewing John Skelton to establish a timeline of events and to get details about what happened to his missing children.

Throughout the conversation, which lasted nearly two hours, investigators pointed out inconsistencies in his claims, noted that all digital and email records trace back exclusively to his own laptop, and attempted to dismantle his story about handing the boys over to a third party.

Skelton claimed he gave his three sons to an organization or underground network, repeatedly referencing an individual named "Joanne Taylor." This was done in an effort to protect them from their mother, he said.

He claimed he was instructed to broadcast specific secret codes and keywords, such as "Traverse City," "Goldilocks," "bears," or "magic beans", via press conferences, media outlets, or family members to signal the group to return or safely pass along messages to the boys.

He denied harming the children and maintained that they were alive and handed off safely, though he admitted he had no direct way to contact the individuals who took them.

Other Testimony:

The Skelton family pastor detailed an ominous phone call she and Zuber received from John Skelton inside the police station, and how he was speaking to the pastor "on a spiritual level, not on a physical level."

A former co-worker of John Skelton testified about a strange comment that he once heard from him, about how Skelton thought you "could bury a body" in an area of land where the coworker was going hunting.

Day 1 recap of Skelton prelim

The ex-wife of John Skelton opened testimony on Monday, detailing her relationship with him and how their marriage unraveled.

Tanya Zuver said that he had taken the boys out of school and driven them to Florida before, breaking her trust.

Skelton wanted to move to Florida for job opportunities but Zuver, a convicted sex offender, did not want to leave the state and uproot the children.

Zuver met with a lawyer to begin the divorce process, which Skelton caught wind of, which accelerated the collapse of the marriage. She later had custody during the breakup.

The last time she saw the boys was Thankgiving 2010, which she agreed to share the boys for.

She testified she made it clear to Skelton in that conversation that their marriage was over and she did not want to work on reconciling any longer.

On Black Friday Zuver was supposed to pick them up but found the house empty, later learning that Skelton said he was at the hospital with a broken ankle.

Police investigation

During questioning by Skelton’s defense attorney, Zuver said she’s met with police dozens of times over the years.

She testified that police told her they believed the boys had been murdered, and that they shared the opinion that Skelton had committed that crime.

She testified she remembers it being 2-3 weeks after the boys’ disappearance that police changed it to a murder investigation.

Pastor Donna Galloway from the Methodist Church in Morenci that the Skeltons sometimes attended, took the stand.

Galloway was in touch with Skelton on Black Friday while he said he was in the hospital, and said she was confused as to who Skelton said he had left the boys with because he couldn’t give the woman’s last name or her phone number.

Galloway testified that Skelton kept saying the boys were "safe" and would use the word "home" repeatedly.

During one of their conversations, Galloway testified that Skelton said, "Pastor Donna, you of all people should understand what I mean when I saw that they’re home."

"I knew at that point. When he said, you of all people should know what I mean when I say I sent him home, I knew that they were dead," Galloway said.

The backstory:

Up until November 2025, John Skelton was never charged in connection with the disappearance of his sons. However, he was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment after pleading no contest to the charges.

John Skelton was accused of taking the boys out of school two months before their disappearance. It is alleged that he said he was taking them on a trip to Florida, where his parents live.

John Skelton and Zuvers divorced after this, and Zuvers was granted custody of the boys, just before they disappeared.

John Skelton charged with murder

Last November, Skelton was charged with murdering each of his three sons. The charges he’s facing include :

Three counts of murder

Three counts of tampering with criminal evidence

READ MORE: John Skelton, father of missing Skelton brothers, charged with murder

The backstory:

Many investigators had said and testified they believed Skelton was responsible for the boys’ disappearance, but charges relating to their death had yet to happen.

Incriminating evidence

During the Lenawee County trial to declare the boys dead legally, disturbing evidence surfaced.

The FBI submitted a three-page suicide note from John Skelton to Zuvers.

It included: "I guess my actions today guarantee you won't have to see me again or in heaven. I pray God will forgive me, but I know it won't happen. May you find peace in the days to come. You will hate me forever, and I know this."

John Skelton's laptop searches included the questions "Can rat poison kill a person?" and "Is it odorless and tasteless?"

What's next:

Skelton’s preliminary hearing continues Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Lenawee County.

This court proceeding, which is expected to last several days, will determine if the charges can move forward.

FOX 2 will provide coverage of the hearing.

Where is Morenci?

Morenci is the southernmost city in the state of Michigan, 75 miles southwest of Detroit.

Located in Lenawee County, the southern border of the city runs along the state line with Ohio.